UeD, like every year, went on vacation, giving an appointment to all the fans, in September. In the meantime, however, the protagonists of the throne over continue to make a sensation on social networks. In particular in this case to arouse the controversy of the web it was Ida Platano. The historic lady of the female parterre of the throne over, has returned to occupy her place in the program shortly before its closure.

This comeback has delighted many, but it has also raised a media fuss. They were many the attacks that the lady has received through i social, many of them absolutely free and downright heavy. In most cases, the UeD lady preferred to ignore the detractors. But when the haters got too aggressive, Ida decided to intervene publicly and decisively.

It is difficult, in fact, to find a post from the checkers that is not related to one great deal of negative comments which often result in ferocious insult. Here are some examples of the terrible words addressed to Platano: “Bes ** di madre” or “Why do you speak like a rita *** ta, ah I forgot, you are”.

Of course, no one is forced to sympathize with the protagonists of the program, but certainly the situation has gotten out of hand for most. When the line between television personality and private life is crossed, in such an intrusive way, it becomes necessary to take gods measures. There are those who decide to take legal action and those who, on the other hand, respond personally to the attacks.

This was the way in which Ida decided to face the situation, responding to those who offend her with a few words, but very direct: “However, people are not well”. In short, the lady does not allow anyone to question her way of being a mother, above all because even by participating in UeD her son remains her only priority.