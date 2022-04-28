The UeD throne over continues to keep viewers in suspense. To the center of attention (and controversy) there has been a lady well known to the public for some time. We obviously speak of Ida Platanoa veteran of the UeD female parterre and much loved and talked about by the public.

The last period is not proving easy at all for the lady who is often the victim of attacks and criticisms. The first to often attack the woman, of all those present in the studio, is undoubtedly the columnist Tina Cipollariwhich appears not to miss opportunity for put Ida in a bad light.

In the last episodes the Roman Vamp did not spare herself in the least and fiercely attacked the plane treecausing it to arrive several times a burst into tears in the studio. It is certain, however, that Tina is not the only one who does not see the lady kindly.

Indeed, too Karina Cascella expresses his opinion about the lady, without sparing himself on criticism. The stone of the scandal that triggered these criticisms was the return to the studio of Riccardo Guarnieri.

It was clear that his return would shake the balance, but in fact the biggest repercussions were for Ida. In fact, Platano has decided to allow her ex to get closer to her and this has aroused the doubts and suspicions of most of her.

In this regard, as already mentioned, also Karina Cascella had her saywith these words: “Ida is nice for heaven’s sake, but after a while I think that if you are really looking for a great and lasting love, if you see that you have spent many years on a television program and nothing happens, then you ask yourself two questions”.

The former protagonist of UeD then concludes by saying: “Then you know, everyone likes TV and therefore for you to stay there. Valley for both of course “. In short, the matter becomes more and more thorny, we just have to wait to find out how it will end.