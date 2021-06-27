The controversy around the end of the relationship between the former protagonists of UeD continues, Jessica Antonini and Davide Lorusso. The two broke up in a sea of ​​controversy and the curious fans only increase the chatter. Jessica had been the first to give confirmation of the break, releasing several interviews in which she was very disappointed.

The former tronista accused Davide of running away without an explanation. But what really left everyone speechless were Jessica’s later statements. There Antonini had even homosexuality crept of the his ex. Up to this point, David had not responded in any way to the accusations. Now, however, the former UeD suitor is not there and responds in kind to the words of his ex.

David he knows he was wrong, but does not agree with Jessica’s claims: “I had talked to Jessica about my doubts during the last weekend we had spent together. I never ran away from the station. We said goodbye and hugged each other. I told her I needed to take days to reflect on our relationship. I no longer felt well, I had some perplexities and I wanted some time to think ”.

Goes on: “It was not my intention to abandon her, but just to be on my own for a while. The situation then precipitated “. David has a regret above all, that for leaving Jessica in a difficult moment: “Jessica has suffered a great loss and I haven’t been there for her. I am not living this situation well for this too “.

It’s still: “After we broke up I was busy with work, we didn’t speak and Jessica called my mom, rather than calling me, to tell about the pain she was going through. When I found out I tried to call her, but she never answered me and blocked my number “. Who knows how Jessica Antonini will react to these words from her ex.