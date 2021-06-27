Some UeD protagonists manage to leave their mark in the hearts of viewers. Many continue to thrill fans of the dating show telling their stories outside the program on social media. In this way, the most curious can stay constantly updated on the events concerning their favorites. Recently, one of the former most beloved faces of the program had done a lot worry followers.

It is about Giovanna Abate, who recently announced to his fans that he was undergoing a delicate intervention. Finally, however, the former face of UeD seems to be healed and begins to plan his summer holidays. Incredible to think that until a few days ago Giovanna was in a hospital bed, yet she herself to tell it.

The surgery she had to undergo was certainly not a routine operation: the woman had to remove some polyps that had formed in the lower abdomen. In fact, surgery had some strong complications who forced her to hospital for longer than expected. In an interview with the official UeD magazine the former tronist said that it was not an easy path.

Here are some of his words: “I’ve never undergone operations like this, and the post-operative was very painful: I had to stay two weeks in bed without being able to get up, it’s bad not being able to be autonomous”. Her ex-boyfriend, Sammy Hassan, has also taken an interest in hers health conditions, and asked her how she was: “I never heard from him again, but he kindly wrote to me to ask how I was, after having discovered from social networks that I had been operated on. Equally politely, I thanked him “.

Now that this bad time has passed, the former tronista can go back to looking for love: “I’m single! But who knows, maybe next time I will come to tell you: “Hello, I’m getting married tomorrow”. At the moment my heart is not beating for any handsome, no man. And I must say that at the moment finding someone is not among my first thoughts ”.