The UeD studio presented several singular characters on the small screen who, in their own way, entered the hearts of the public. Some of these have managed to continue to cultivate the affection that the public had towards them even after having abandoned the program of Maria De Filippi.

The protagonists often keep in touch with them on a daily basis via social media. Among the most loved and followed former faces of the male parterre of the program undoubtedly we cannot forget Giorgio Manetti. The Tuscan seagull had entered the dating show to woo the lady Gemma Galgani.

The two seemed to have found the perfect harmony but unfortunately, in a short time, everything went up in smoke. While Gemma chose to continue looking for love in the program, Giorgio preferred to leave the male parterre, but he did not give up the affection of the public and keep in touch with his fans.

Manetti, in fact, is still a respectable public figure today and boasts thousands of followers on his social profiles, on which he is very active. The Seagull’s Instagram page is updated daily with shots that portray the distinguished former knight intent on various activities.

Recently, to attract the attention of the public was a post that was also commented by the gossip expert Amedeo Venza, in a very sarcastic way. Il gabbiano has published a brief consideration on Maria De Filippi’s UeD program and on the results that the presenter intends to obtain.

These are the words of Giorgio: “The program has changed a lot. In fact, many programs seem to me to have fallen short. After all, Maria de Filippi does not want to create a format of philosophy and culture but of pure entertainment. Today I happen to see a maximum of half an hour of episode, because unfortunately there is no substance ”.

In short, Manetti’s is not exactly a positive opinion, which is commented by Amedeo Venza as follows: “When he was there, what was the substance?”. We just have to wait to find out if Giorgio will decide to respond to this provocation.