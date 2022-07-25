The last edition of UeD has been over for almost a month now, but all the events concerning the protagonists of the program (especially ladies and knights of the throne over) continue to thrill the public even during the summer holidays.

Two fixed and highly appreciated faces in the program are those of the historical commentators: Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti. The two are great friends And excellent colleagues even if their points of view are often conflicting. The public has, over time, begun to appreciate their straightforwardness and their sometimes questionable ways.

The role of pundits has become increasingly important while the presence of Maria De Filippi, the mistress of the house, gradually faded away. Since then, Tina and Gianni have tried in every way to make life difficult for the guests of the program and, in most cases, they are successful.

This has made their presence indispensable in the program and their fame has undoubtedly benefited. Recently, as Tina continues to tease the faces of the throne over, Gianni you are making it hero of various rumors thanks to his social media activity.

After the jabs against the Turin lady Gemma Galgani and the false alarm about flirting in Egypt, Gianni returns to the center of attention for a “like” left to a post. As the fans well remember, Gianni is currently single and every gossip about both love life has a not indifferent resonance.

According to his latest social activities, however, Sperti seems to have uncovered an interest in a beautiful woman who works in the world of show business. Who are we talking about? By Cristina Buccinothe model and former shipwrecked de L’Isola dei Famosi, as well as sexy prof. of Legacy.

The girl recently posted a photo with a gorgeous dress that flattered her a lot. It is a low-cut and very tight minidress, which highlighted her breathtaking physique. The shot, apparently, did not leave the columnist indifferent who immediately left the like of her on her photo.