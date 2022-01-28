At UeD the twists never end. This time we return to talk about a much talked about knight of the male parterre, Biagio di Maro, and a famous acquaintance of his. TO unmask everything comes as always the attentive eye by columnist Gianni Sperti.

The latter peeks at competitors’ messages on their phones. This time it is Biagio’s turn who, after a discussion with a lady, gives Sperti permission to peek on the his phone to read some of the conversations the man exchanged through chat with the woman. But something catches the columnist’s attention, and goes far beyond the newly born discussion in the studio.

“I see you have a chat with Jo Squillo”, asks Sperti surprised. “We exchange likes, we talk. What’s wrong?” Biagio promptly replies. The knight tells how has it met the singer and former competitor of this edition of “Big Brother Vip”.

But Gianni’s research becomes more and more careful. The columnist delves into the knight’s secrets and goes back to other interesting messages.

Needless to say, Sperti puts in the public square what he just discovered in another conversation with a woman we do not know: “I see you declare that you want to participate in Big Brother or the Island of the Famous?” asks Sperti. But to make the identity of the lady known, the person concerned thinks about it: “That chat is with my sister Anna.

Here, too, I don’t see what the problem is ”. But the desire for reality that the knight praises seems to have cast new doubts on its transparency. But above all on the real interest in looking for a soul mate.

Will it be just a desire for visibility? We just have to wait for new implications. Maybe soon Di Maro will leave Maria De Filippi’s dating show hand in hand with his new partner.