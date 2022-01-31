The UeD studio is always a stage for great twists. Certainly entertainment is not lacking between quarrels, disagreements, acquaintances and new loves. But the truth dating show car engine, in addition to the fundamental hostess Maria De Filippi, I am certainly them: the opinion makers.

As often happens, this time the viewers are murmuring Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari. The two, usually accomplices also thanks to their well-known friendship, this time they seem to have arrived at loggerheads.

A really furious quarrel broke out between the most prominent commentators of the Canale 5 program and everything happened under the astonished eyes of the public.

But let’s go step by step and understand what happened. The bone of contention in this case (and not only) is Gemma Galgani. The lady from Turin received a gift on the occasion of his birthday as well as a cake.

Cipollari’s thought, however, is anything but in good faith. The columnist, in fact, has prepared a video letter for Gemma, in which he uses heavy and offensive words to describe her.

For example, he calls her a ‘jerk’ and describes her as a woman of easy infatuation. Gianni Sperti, at that point, goes on a rampage and lashes out at Tina, departing from her words: “I dissociate myself from everything you said, I would like to see you at 72 how you arrive! On her birthday you could have been prettier ”.

Tina, then, asks Maria to silence her colleague, and it is at that point that Gianni loses his temper and blurts out: “Can’t I talk when you talk? Can’t I talk while you talk? “.

De Filippi is speechless and asks if the discussion had not actually started backstage. The hostess, however, did not receive an answer and, on the contrary, had to witness new thrusts of the two.