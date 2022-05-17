During the episode of UeD ended in viewfinder from the criticisms the Knight Gianluca. Some suspicions hovered over him already from the last episode, right at the birth of the acquaintance with the lady Sara Zilli.

The woman gets suspicious when her UeD knight demonstrates a certain propensity to meet also the lady Gloria, a woman much younger than him. And even when Maria De Filippi asks him who he wants to dance with, the man has no doubts and chooses his young conquest.

This choice led Sara to leave the center of the studio, to return to her place. Today she returns to talk about Gianluca and in the course of the space dedicated to the throne over, she Sara she says she felt little transport. There lady still appears very disappointed.

But those present are really surprised by the intervention of Maria De Filippi, who reveals to all present a story told by Zilli, precisely about the knight. According to what emerges from the tale from the Mrsduring an external Gianluca would have repeatedly spoken of some of his intimate needs and habits.

These habits, in particular, would refer to the amount of intimacy necessary to man for have a balanced relationship with his woman. The same landlady points out that it is curious that a man goes out to dinner with a woman to make her personal habits clear: “All evening you talked about the quality and quantity necessary for him to feel good”.

But the situation becomes even heavier for the man when Biagio Di Maro intervenes. The latter reveals that he knows some habits of his colleague. An aunt of Di Maro, who lives in the same area as Gianluca, would have told some details.

“I know who he is, what he does and how he moves. This vice has it with all women. Don’t let me tell you names and surnames “. “Who do you bring in the house? You are not a man who respects women. You like young women and girls too, I can confirm that. I know what I am saying. If you get up and leave, you make a better impression, before other things come out ”.