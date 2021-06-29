The UeD season is over and as well as the format and the direction, all the protagonists of the cast have also begun to organize well-deserved holidays. All the faces we’ve followed and loved during this year’s programming dating show they are ready for the summer. Some, however, have received special help in choosing the destination.

Tronists and suitors have revealed their plans for the summer on the pages of the official magazine of the program by announcing dream destinations. During that interview everyone seemed more or less determined on the plans to put in place for the summer. Everybody except Giacomo Czerny is Martina Grado, who had not yet planned anything or had the slightest idea where to go.

One thing, however, has always been certain: the couple he plans to travel together, possibly to a warm place. Now, the two guys, they started their gorgeous love story right in the UeD study, they seem to have clear ideas. Giacomo is Martina they are very close and, despite the distance that separates them, the two look for every excuse and window of time to be able to spend time together.

When the work commitments of both of them stop taking up most of their time, the two have decided to dedicate yourself an entire vacation. But they are not alone in organizing the holidays. The famous UeD couple can count on the help of a very special travel consultant. Who is it about?

Of all their followers on social networks. In fact, Giacomo and Martina recently shared some Instagram stories in which they reveal what half of their holidays will be: Sardinia. The two, however, in fact asked for the help of their followers for a list of the most beautiful destinations and the best places to eat. In short, the fans have turned into real tour guides.