It is now more than two weeks that the UeD studio has closed its doors for the summer, leaving room for two Turkish soap operas. Still, the great ones faces of the dating show of Mediaset continue to hold i viewers glued to the screen, even if it is not the TV but the smartphones.

To awaken the attention of the gossip magazines is once again her: Gemma Galgani. The lady from Turin had to face an unlucky season this year, punctuated by disappointments of love and teasing from her suitors. Despite the many blows suffered and the various rumors that insisted on his alleged abandonment to the studies of Maria De Filippi, Gemma does not throw in the towel and continues to pursue his dreams.

In September we will see her again struggling with the phantom search for true love. By now everyone is aware of the dream that Gemma keeps in the drawer: that of being able to finally get married. But to turn the spotlight on Gemma, this time, it is not her liaisons or the quarrels with Tina Cipollari. Gemma, unbeknownst to him, was pinched by the paparazzi in a way never seen before.

Despite her 72 years of age, Gemma continues to have a stunning physique and never misses an opportunity to show it off. The lady shows off elegant dresses and well-designed outfits. Yet, the Galgani boasts of hobby much more moderate e intellectuals compared to the love for the catwalk he showed during UeD.

And here, in fact, that the lady from Turin was paparazzi struggling with the latest book by Luca Zanforlin. Immersed in the greenery of one of the parks of her hometown, sitting comfortably on a bench, Gemma enjoys a few hours of relaxation in the company of reading. In fact, the UeD lady has never made a secret of her passion for the printed letter, revealing how reading helps her to feel serene.