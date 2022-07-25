The UeD studio presented to the public some absolutely timeless characters who were able to break through the hearts of those who followed their stories from home. Some of the protagonists of the program have been looking for true love for some time and so the fans have had plenty of time to know even the most hidden traits of their personality.

Certainly, to boast the longest-lived participation in the program is certainly a lady of the parterre of the throne over that everyone now knows: Gemma Galgani. The Turin-born is very followed and chatted by the public and often shares thoughts and excerpts from daily life on her social profiles.

Often, however, his posts seem to hide hidden or stored messages. And it is precisely for this reason that recently the lady has ended up at the center of the attention of gossip magazines. Her latest stories seem to hide some messages.

What is certain is that the UeD lady, unfortunately, is suffering from severe loneliness. Not having someone by her side becomes more and more difficult to bear. Yet, Gemma has never stopped trying and hoping that she too can experience the happy ending she so desires.

Sometimes, however, it seems that loneliness takes over. This is demonstrated by the image the woman posted and the words she used to accompany her.

In the shot that Gemma published on social networks, an adorable little monkey is portrayed hugging a cheetah cub, accompanied by the words: “We all need someone to hug us and tell us that everything is fine. Even when it isn’t. Especially when it’s not like that… “.

It seems that Galgani misses a man in her life. May he not just be a man but her life partner, ready to take care of her and love her with all her heart.