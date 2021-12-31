As usual, the protagonist of the episode of the dating show of Maria De Filippi UeD is undoubtedly her: the inevitable and beloved lady of the female parterre of the throne over Gemma Galgani. The story between the woman and her new knight Leonardo proceeds as planned, even if there are several difficulties between the two.

Source UeD study

In fact, the fateful kiss has not yet taken place and this puts the Turin woman at attention. Gemma reveals that his suitor in truth it is very restrained and that this thing puts her a little in trouble. This attitude nourishes in her not a few doubts but not only, it also inhibits many of the actions that the woman would like to perform with her suitor.

But here comes a novelty that seems to rekindle Galgani’s curiosity and desires. Maria De Filippi announces that behind the scenes Stefano is ready to make his entrance, a new knight. But not only that: the man arrived specifically to woo the UeD lady of the throne over. The knight, 60 years old and Roman, makes Gemma spit a smile again on the face, who has every intention of getting to know him better.

Source UeD study

But this decision does not go down to Leonardo at all. This triggers an unexpected reaction. Stefano immediately manages to conquer Gemma with his affable manner. But Leonardo’s reaction was not long in coming and he immediately pointed out to the lady that in this way his request for exclusivity fell almost automatically.

But not only that: being set aside for a stranger does not gratify the man at all. According to the latter, Gemma Galgani’s decision to want to go out with Stefano is in his opinion rather hasty and disrespectful. The choice is made in less than ten minutes. Thus comes a drastic statement. He too says he is willing to go out with new ladies.