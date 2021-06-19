The UeD season may be over, but certainly not all the gossip that is whispered about its protagonists. Obviously, even with the cameras off, there is at the center of the controversy Gemma Galgani. The lady from Turin boasts an important and prolonged participation, within the dating show and, for better or for worse, attracts always there fan curiosity.

There are many characters on the dating show, both present and past, who often have her name on their lips and no less are the fans, who follow her carefully. There dama Torinese, now that UeD has closed its doors, it communicates with its followers via Instagram. Gemma, in fact, is very active on social media and often shows itself in all its glory. In spite of its late 70 years, Galgani maintains itself excellently and never misses an opportunity to prove it.

Recently, it is precisely her intense activity on social networks, as well as the contents published, that have left the Turin fans amazed. Gemma has always been one pretty Woman, as young as now, and the shots that he put on Instagram they prove it. But what caused such a stir? Gemma, has decided to share her on social networks costume photos, showing a breathtaking physique that would be the envy of many.

The shots that the lady from Turin shared with everyone date back to when she was still very young, but her physique continues to be flawless even now. Recently, Gemma had called attention to herself because of an interview released to the official magazine of UeD.

To the microphones of the weekly, the lady from Turin had revealed most of the follies of love made in the course of her life. These are topics that always intrigue the audience of Maria De Filippi’s dating show and that Gemma certainly brings to mind with nostalgia and joy.