In the study of UeD everyone has their own path to follow. Many are made up of ups and downs and real drama, others end with a splendid happy ending. There is someone, among the protagonists of the dating show, who however continues to stumble along the path to true love. Let’s talk about Gemma Galgani, the historic lady from Turin that is in search of the charming prince in Maria De Filippi’s program for the past ten years.

Even the last edition of the program was for her a succession of disappointments and false hopes: also this summer Galgani found herself alone. In fact, luck in love seems to have abandoned Gemma ever since break with Giorgio Manetti. Often, the lady from Turin also blames the UeD commentators for this misfortune, in particular Tina Cipollari.

The Roman vamp would push suitors away from Gemma with her forked tongue. In fact, in part it is also Gemma herself to keep anyone away from her, at the first negative signs. Every disappointment that Galgani has to face is followed by a shower of controversy. Often criticizing her is the Seagull, who for years has argued that Gemma’s presence at UeD is now outdated.

But Galgani is a dreamer and does not intend to abandon her goal. It was she herself who declared that has not lost hope to find a soul mate in Maria De Filippi’s studio. Her big dream is to be able to get married and live her love story.

It is she herself who proudly exhibits hers spirit of irremediable romantic and in love with love, and her posts are the first thing that speaks clearly. Recently, for example, Gemma wanted to quote an aphorism from Caramagna: “In certain eyes you breathe the most beautiful stories, travels and songs”, accompanying him with a splendid photo of a blue eye.