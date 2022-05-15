During the last episode of UeD, we almost witnessed a fight, touched upon within the studio. The acquaintance between Marco and the lady Ida Platano, despite the criticisms of the columnist Tina Cipollari who does not believe in the good intentions of the Brescia hairdresser, continues without major hitches.

The columnist is convinced that the lady is still in love with Riccardo Guarnieri. Meanwhile Alessandro Vicinanza abruptly clashes with Armando Incarnato and tones definitely become turned on. After an absence that you made a lot of talk about, Ida Platano finally returns to study.

Here come the doubts of Cipollari. In your opinion Ida and Riccardo they still feel secretly and Alessandro Vicinanza intervenes, declaring that he had done well to push Ida away by seeing her still taken from his former flame, Guarnieri. For her part, the lady is still interested in the knight and she reiterates that she does not feel indifference. Hence the fury of Tina, who does not believe a single word of Platano.

But to bring the situation to the point of no return is the intervention of Armando Incarnatowho lashes out at Alexander, accused of being more attentive to form and social media. Apparently they appear often photo about him on Instagram, always in the company of different women.

The word is then given to Melissa who, after defending Alessandro, admits that she does not feel any transport for him and thus makes an unexpected declaration. The woman reveals to Maria De Filippi that she was electrocuted by the tronista Luca Salatino.

So the hostess invites Melissa to sit down to wait for the tronista to enter the studio. On the other hand, we go back to talking about Ida, who talks about the relationship that has just begun with a new Knight: Marco. Between the two there seems to have been a lot of harmony in their two outsiders, after which an almost embarrassing silence fell.

The UeD lady also complains of an absence on the telephone level. However, the clash between Armando and Alessandro does not end here. The climax comes when incarnate asks Alexander’s lady, Melissa, to dance with him. Strong words fly and one almost touches the fight. The hostess takes care of calming the spirits, putting all the protagonists back in their place. UeD: tempers heat up and a furious quarrel arises in the studio between Armando Incarnato and Alessandro Vicinanza. Maria De Filippi spoke