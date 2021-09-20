The episodes of the new season of UeD have begun to take hold. Many twists and turns presented by Maria De Filippi this year. After the entrance of Gemma Galgani, which presents her new décolleté, the presenter introduced the public to the boys who will sit on the classical throne.

To attract the attention of the media comes Andrea Nicole, the girl who underwent a path of transition from man to woman. Inevitable the first difficulties of some of the girl’s suitors, who say they are not interested in a transgender woman. But not everyone thinks so: to give his opinion on the matter is a former tronista of the dating show.

The knight in question, has released statements in which he gives his opinion on some historical faces of the program. We are talking about Carlo Pietropaoli, who begins his interview by giving his opinion also on the rivalry that runs between the columnist Tina Cipollari and the lady Gemma Galgani.

On the dama Torinese he declares: “She is a lady I can’t stand, with all due respect. I really don’t like her because I think she is a person who creates dynamics at all costs with always different men in order to stay in the studio and be able to talk about her “. In the same way, the opinion on Tina Cipollari also comes immediately. “I love her, but not because she’s angry with Gemma, but because of her way of being. She is nice, a super mom and then ah this explosive character ”.

Finally Carlo answers the questions about what do you think of the new tronista Nicole: “If I would woo the tronista who made the transition? Honestly yes, it is very beautiful. Beauty matters a lot at first glance, then clearly something else is needed. And someone who is in love with beauty tells you “. In short, a statement that suggests the interest that the former UeD tronist feels towards Nicole, and it is clear that we go beyond any kind of prejudice.

