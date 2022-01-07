In recent days, news has arrived that has made UeD fans worry. A former tronista of the program is ended up in the hospital. We are talking about Joele Milan, the boy who had taken part in the classic throne of this new edition. Joele’s throne certainly did not go unnoticed, given the many controversies that have arisen.

Source UeD study

The boy did not finish his career in the dating show due to an attitude considered incorrect towards the editorial staff. In fact, by listening to the microphones during a dance, it was discovered that the tronista, unbeknownst to the authors, had made arrangements for a secret contact with his suitor, Ilaria. Discovered the prank, Joele was removed from the program. Today the young man makes his followers worry for the news of his rush to the hospital.

Looks like he ended up in the ER. He told it himself on his Instagram profile. In fact, an unexpected event forced Joele Milan to go to the hospital. They haven’t been given yet information more precise about what happened. In fact, the reasons why the young face of UeD ran to the emergency room are not known.

Source Instagram

But another event also attracted the attention of many users. Not many days ago, the former tronista had declared that he was experiencing a very difficult time. The announcement was always given via social media. Many fans have thus speculated that the two events were somehow related.

Joele had in fact thanked all the people who are close to him: “I sincerely thank the people who have worried about me and my family in this period, and I thank those who have shown that they love me” these are the words published.