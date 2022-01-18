UeD, as everyone has by now, has resumed its normal course after the break for the Christmas holidays, the recordings to be broadcast for this new year are already ready. They are waiting for us hilarious moments. But the spotlight of gossip, even during the holidays, did not go out.

Ready for the burning previews both on the current protagonists and on former participants of Maria De Filippi’s dating show. A news for a few days has been attracting the curiosity of the web. As far as is known, the former face of UeD has defeated there competition, winning a sum of 50 thousand euros. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened and above all who we are talking about.

The former tronista took part in a reality show abroad, precisely in Spain. But not only that: he took part in the program, but he is also one came out winner bringing home a nice booty, conquering the public who then decreed him the winner. But who are we talking about? His name is Luca Onestini, one of the most loved tronists of the edition of 4 years ago.

His path in the studies of the UeD program has by no means gone unnoticed. Luca chose to abandon the study alongside the (unknown at the time) suitors Soleil Rises. Story born under the spotlight of Maria De Filippi’s dating show and ended up in the spotlight of GF Vip. Soleil decided to leave him during a live broadcast of the reality show, in the edition of three years ago in which Onestini took part. La Sorge left him writing a farewell letter, declaring herself in love with another man.

The former protagonist of the Classic Throne, not long ago, took part in Secrety Story – La Casa de los secretos, a program in which the participants must keep a secret and the companions must find out what it is. Luca, turned out to be the best, earning a well deserved first place, winning the preferences of the Spanish public, who rewarded him with a sum of 50 thousand euros.