We go back to talking about a former protagonist of dating show by Maria De Filippi, which in the last season had raised quite a few controversies. A former knight of the UeD program shortly will celebrate his wedding. Now known to all in the male parterre, in search of true love. But apparently love the knight found him away from the cameras.

Source UeD study

We are talking about Nicola Mazzitelli, the former knight of the throne over has met his beautiful girlfriend away from the spotlight. Nicola, participated in the dating show, and during his journey, he was accused of having an agreement with a former lady of the female parterre, namely Valentina Dartavilla Lupi. He denied, but shortly after the report, the former knight decided to abandon the program of Maria De Filippi, right together with the lady.

Obviously, it all ended in a stalemate. Outside the dating show, Nicola has met another woman, she is Emily, who is now his current girlfriend and has turned his life upside down. In fact, soon as a girlfriend, Emily, will go directly to the role of wife. To communicate the news it was the ex-knight himself, through social media.

Source Instagram

Nicola posted a photo two of them sitting in front of the Christmas tree. In the description he explains: “I wanted to tell the whole world that he said yes to me and made me the happiest man in the world”. Emily, Nicola’s girlfriend, lives in Vicenza and their relationship has been going on for about nine months.

She is a girl as well as beautiful, also very young, in fact from what has emerged, there are 20 years of difference between her and the ex-knight. The young woman has conquered Nicola Mazzitelli and together they are living a very romantic love story, and to have their happy ending, they will soon get married. We wish our former knight a beautiful life the tiles.