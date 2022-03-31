Even the Classical Throne of Matteo Ranieri has come to an end. The last episode of UeD was full of twists. Spotlight on the tronista Ranieri who decides to make the choice of him.

The boy, after the disappointment he had with Sophie Codegoni, was invited by the presenter to play the role of tronista. So Matteo decides to get back into the game. A very fluctuating path in which there have been moments of despair that have led Ranieri several times to think of abandoning his throne.

But there were also glances and smiles that eventually they did fall in love with the boy. The twists, as previously announced, were not lacking. In fact, many viewers were convinced that the tronista would have chosen Federica, but apparently nothing is taken for granted.

The young man chooses Valeria and admits that since the first kiss they exchanged he has understood of being there fell in love. Federica reveals her disappointment in her and declares that she felt teased. Federica Aversano’s statements divided the opinion of the public and those present in the studio.

One of the first to lose his temper is the columnist Tina Cipollari that, furious, he lashes out against non-choice. He does not agree with the statements made by Federica and believes that the behavior of the girl during the duration of the throne of Matthew has always been out of place.

Tina Cipollari shouts: “I’m glad he didn’t choose you, I never liked you. You have always been rude and out of place “ all while, furious, she leaves the studio to avoid other scenes.

Federica leaves the stage and Matteo, after a long speech framed by tears of emotion, receives a nice yes from Valeria. A new couple has formed and under a cascade of red petals the two huddle together in a first dance as official boyfriends.