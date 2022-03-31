Federica Aversano returns to social media and gives vent to her disappointment after the choice of Matteo Ranieri

The advances of UeD let us know that Matteo Ranieri he has already made his choice. After this announcement Federica Aversano launches a dig vitriol to the tronista. The girl lets herself go to a vent and does so through social media, after having discovered that she is not the choice of the tronista.

Many fans who would have liked the couple to be the one made up of Federica and Matteo. There choice fell on the suitor Valeria Cardone. All this took place during the registration on Saturday 26 March 2022.

Recording that will air in the next few days. Federica, as we all know by now, is a single mother and on social media she responds to those people who allow themselves to offend her and who comment without education.

These the girl’s words: “It is right to give an opinion and a thought that is also different from mine. But on the offenses I do not compromise even a second. Peace and love”. Returning to us, Ranieri has in fact chosen Valeria, raising the doubts and controversies of viewers.

Many are convinced that the UeD tronista made his choice out of fear. Probably the tronista did not want to run the risk to find themselves living situations that are bigger and more complicated than him. The fact that Federica is already a mother could represent an extra responsibility.

The thing had also been confided by Matteo Ranieri himself, who had revealed some perplexities in front of the news. Someone statements by Matteo al moment from the choice were revealed by Lorenzo Pugnaloni.

The tronista explained that he understood from the first meeting and from the first kiss that he wanted to be with Valeria. To Federica, on the other hand, the boy confided that he had had a good time but that his heart did not feel involved. Federica replied that she felt teased even if she was already expecting it after some external.