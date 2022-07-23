The format of UeD was created specifically to allow ordinary people to find love. For years now the dating show has managed to unite people who sometimes, unfortunately, say goodbye after a short time. But, in other cases, they turn out to be true soulmates.

Yet not infrequently it happens that, rather than romantic relationships, real indissoluble friendships are created. It is certainly a prime example of this, the beautiful bond of friendship that was created between two protagonists of the last edition of the classic throne: Soraia Allam and Federica Aversano.

The two suitors have become very close over the course of their dating show experience. Currently they are passing some pleasant day in mutual company. Apparently, however, the fun and relaxation of the two is interrupted by a moment of pure terror.

One of the past mornings the girls were running some errands, but a quiet day soon turned into a real nightmare. The young they revealed what happened by thread and by sign, through some Instagram stories.

It is Soraia who tells the story, with a clearly shocked expression. In the explanatory video, accompanied by some captions, Soraia is filmed while she is in the car. The former UeD suitor, told the mishap that happened to her while he was in the bank with her friend.

While the girls were trying to take a sample, in the building, an acoustic signal sounded insistently, repeating: “Sickness alarm”. Federica was very frightened because of this alarm and immediately thought the worst.

Here’s what he revealed to his followers: “You can’t understand she fucked up because she thought they were doing a robbery. At a certain point, this alarm ends and the very deafening siren begins “. In short, fortunately nothing serious happened, but they both got really scared.