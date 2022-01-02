UeD, like every year, went on hiatus for Christmas holidays leaving more than a few unfinished business. One of them is the choice of Roberta, which although it has already happened will be aired in January, when the program will resume.

Source UeD study

By now, thanks to the many leaked advances, everyone knows that the choice of the young Roman tronista fell on suitor Samuel. The boy, however, left many clues on the social networks that in a certain sense shed more light on the newborn relationship. In fact, all the fans of the UeD program are trying to understand if the two are spending these holidays together as a couple or each on their own.

But maybe something went wrong. Indeed Samuel has published on social a photo that portrays him alone, sitting under the Christmas tree, wearing Santa’s hat on his head. This shot made numerous fans suspicious. But one thing must absolutely be made clear.

The boys, before the airing of the choice, by contractual constraint they cannot post photos than them they portray together. Some think that Samuele’s photo, which portrays him happy in the family, actually conceals Roberta’s presence as well. No further news has leaked confirming or denying their union at this time.

In the meantime, there is nothing left to do but wait for the choice to be broadcast to understand how the two actually spent their first parties together. So everyone hopes this is nothing more than confirmation: the two lovers are continuing their romance away from the spotlight. We just have to wait for the end of the holidays and the broadcast of the episode of the choice of the tronista Roberta.