For some time now Elena Scielzo is no longer part of the UeD women’s parterre Maria De Filippi. Just in these days, she has decided to reveal the real reasons that led to her decision to leave the scene in a sudden way.

But what exactly happened? Why is the lady no longer present in the dating show? Elena, in an interview with MondoTv24, reveals burning details. The former dame of the Throne Over does a unprecedented attack both ad Armando Incarnato that Biagio Di Maro.

In fact, it is following a hard battle with the knights that the lady is no longer present. Elena wants to put the cards straight and reveals that she is: “Disappointed and embittered”. Even if it was appreciated by the public it was pleasant.

Then he specifies: “We did not see why I went to life”. Thus begins the story of Elena Scielzo, who confides what it would be happened during its last episode: “About half an hour of recording has been removed”. But then he gives clearer explanations: “Up to the point where we see Biagio going to the study center with one of the many companions”.

Maria De Filippi had the lady intervene in the conversation, thus giving rise to a very strong discussion. Elena accused Biagio. “He always does the same scenes. But in the end she never leaves the show ”.

The intention of the UeD lady was to show that woman how Biagio was saying the same things he had previously said to her as well. “From there begins a very heated discussion, for which I was disappointed”, says Scielzo. The knight once again lashed out at Elena.

But not only that, Biagio accused her of already having a boyfriend out of the program. A man of Neapolitan origin. The woman explains that it is just a friend and that together they share a passion for cinema. The slander received was too strong and made Elena make the decision to abandon the program.