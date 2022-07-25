Armando Incarnato, doubts about the knight. Do you lie to the fans? The statements on social networks

UeD’s studies have been closed for some time now and yet i protagonists of the dating show (especially those of the throne over) continue to keep the attention on themselves.

The public has always been intrigued by personal stories of ladies and knights of the program parterre. Conversely, the best-known faces on the dating show themselves love sharing information with their most passionate followers.

Recently, one of the most talked about characters in the male parterre of the program was discussed. It often ends in the center of the controversy because of his particular way of relating to ladies. Have you already understood who we are talking about?

Obviously the Neapolitan knight Armando Incarnato who, this time, ends up in the crosshairs of gossip experts due to an unexpected revelation that would put him in a bad light in front of all his fans. As the most attentive will already know, Armando he loves sharing excerpts from his daily life with his followers. In the last few hours he has posted a shot that is causing a lot of discussion.

The man showed himself with his usual charming gaze sitting on a motorcycle. The location tag mentioned Montecarlo, in the principality of Monaco, a very popular location for luxury holidays. So far nothing strange, except that many are convinced there is something wrong.

In fact, the rumor immediately began to circulate on the web that Armando would not actually be in Montecarlo at all. The rumor is officially confirmed by the tip of a user who arrived in Deianira Marzano: Incarnato would actually be in Liguria, in Ventimiglia.

This is the user’s statement: “The city where I live and among other things in a restaurant near my house. I know he went to this restaurant because he needed advertising “. In short, Armando just can’t help but be in the spotlight and for better or for worse, as long as he talks about it.