Do you remember the tronista Jonas Berami? Many fans are wondering what happened to it?

Some of the characters who have passed through UeD have certainly left the sign in the hearts of viewers. Tronists and suitors (and vice versa) as well as ladies and knights all give their contribution in the dating show, making a place in the hearts of the fans.

This is why, when the program stops for the usual summer break, all those who follow it assiduously flock to social networks in search of information that concern their pets present and past.

Many of the faces of the program continue to keep in touch with the public through the social networks, on which they entertain the fans telling themselves. Other, instead, disappear from the radar, making it very difficult to find information about their private life. Among the most loved tronists of the classic version, one cannot fail to mention the young Jonas Berami, who had a particular path.

The boy was already known to the public for his participation in the very popular “Il Segreto” series. The Spaniard, however, managed to win the place in the red chair, becoming a UeD tronista. With his splendid path, Jonas enchanted the audience and, after an intense courtship, the actor had decided to leave the program with Rama Lila.

Their relationship, however, unfortunately came to a break after just a few months. Today, she became a mother, but what is known about Berami? Of course, after his participation in UeD Jonas was a castaway from L’Isola dei Famosi, but what is the former tronist dedicated to today?

According to the latest news, the boy is back on a permanent basis in Spain, in Malaga, and continues to work as an actor. On his social profiles, in fact, they can see some shots of the set.

But if the profession hasn’t changed, it seems that Jonas’s life has finally taken a positive turn, as he now appears to be happily engaged. In short, things seem to be going well for the first foreign UeD tronista.