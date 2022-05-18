The former suitor of Matteo Ranieri is back on the scene once again at UeD: Federica Aversano. The girl has already made Cavaliere Alessandro lose his head. But not only: from some statements issued by Riccardo Guarnieriit turns out that the latter has also shown some interest in the young suitor.

In the studio, many note that Guarnieri and Ida Platano they are experiencing a certain rapprochement. Today it is Aversano who talks about them. The girl returns to the subject, after having received some appreciations from the Knight a few weeks ago.

Federica expresses its opinion on what has been happening in recent days in the UeD study, without neglecting some digs aimed precisely at Ida Platano. The interview is made to the microphones of the official magazine of the Maria De Filippi program.

Last week, as everyone will remember, Riccardo had left the audience stunned declaring his interest for the young woman suitor. One thing, however, must be made clear: the two have never seen each other or crossed paths in the studio, given that Federica’s journey to the throne of Matteo Ranieri ended a few weeks before Guarnieri’s return.

To these statements, the suitor replies as follows: “Ah. Here (laughs). I already think Ida can’t stand me … and she’s not right! Maybe I would do it out of defeat, she dislikes me for what she said about me. He is a handsome man ”.

“I followed him, I like his ways. He is very nice and kind ”. So the girl reveals that she actually finds the knight an interesting and pleasant man, at first glance. It is different for Ida: certainly such words will not please her.

The two of them had had a little squabble in the study in the past. There are many viewers who think that Ida Platano is the one hoping for a flashback and for Riccardo’s behavior.