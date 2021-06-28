The last edition of UeD saw many couples come to life, all different from each other. Some, unfortunately, have broken out. Others, on the other hand, continue their dream of love happy and carefree. Certainly, Davide and Chiara they are experiencing a story started four months ago, when she said the fateful yes. Apparently, however, their understanding was so strong that they decided to put their foot on the accelerator.

The explicit proposal that I aim for something more serious comes directly from the former suitor. Chiara wrote one dedicated letter at his fiance and sent it to the weekly DiPiù. The girl’s writing contained a splendid declaration of love is a very important invitation. In fact, the Rabbi has already made several gestures in the name of Davide’s love, first of all the move to Puglia, where he runs a restaurant.

But Chiara is not happy and, completely certain that Davide is the man of her life, she offers him to forming a family together. The former UeD suitor knows that he is the right man for her and that he would be the perfect father for his children. These are some of the words that can be read in Chiara’s letter: “We become a real family, we give birth to a child. I’m sure you would be a wonderful father ”.

Certainly a challenging proposal that denotes the great love trust that the Rabbi feeds against Donadei. On the other hand, Davide also recently indulged in a proposal of a certain prominence to his girlfriend.

The handsome Apulian tronista, in fact, asked Chiara to move in together, buying a house where they could start their coexistence. Perhaps, to actually design a baby soon enough, you should probably think about the wedding first. But one thing is beyond doubt: these two guys love each other madly.