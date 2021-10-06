The curiosity about the new tronista ignites, it is a face already known to the public

The new season of UeD has just begun and is already full of twists. Many news that this year have followed one another in the course of the episodes. We witnessed the new décolleté of the historical lady Gemma Galgani and the presentation of the new tronists. But the latest events see Maria De Filippi make a final decision.

The presenter takes Joele off the throne. Hot advances arrive that reveal that soon a much-loved former suitor could take the place of tronista. Maria De Filippi for this season had promised herself to focus attention on the search for ordinary guys and simple, not inclined to the social world is really interested in finding true love.

The presenter herself, at the presentation of the tronists, declared herself very satisfied with the selections made. For this reason, Joele’s deception, which was promptly unmasked by the editorial staff, left a bad taste in the mouth of De Filippi. The presenter in fact immediately made the decision to remove the boy from the throne after the discoveries made. Now there are some burning advances.

It seems that the authors have found a valid replacement that can fill the role of the UeD tronista in a valid way. The boy is already known to the viewers of the program. His past has fascinated and kept the audience glued to the television. This must certainly have been the reason why the choice fell precisely on the name of Davide Basolo.

Davide had particularly impressed the fans for his path undertaken in courting Giovanna Abate. Known to all as the alchemist came down to the studio wearing a mask. The story created a strong mystery and a particular attention towards him. Joan’s throne ends with Sammy’s choice, leaving David dejected. This will be the time the boy finally finds true love.

