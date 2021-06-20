The latest edition of UeD saw the formation of splendid couples within the studio. Certainly, however, there is one that made the public fall in love, let’s talk about Davide Donadei and Chiara Rabbi. The two left the dating show together very much in love and continue their story. They have a splendid harmony and are very close to the point that she decided to move to Puglia to be next to the former tronista.

Recently, the couple wanted to talk about how they are coping with life together and some possibilities they are thinking about for the future. In particular Davide and Chiara they are evaluating there possibility of take part to the new edition of Temptation Island. The two, after having chosen to throw themselves directly into living together, believe that putting themselves to the test by participating in the journey into the feelings of Filippo Bisceglie could be the right choice.

Donadei, in the course of the interview to the official magazine of UeD, he spent splendid words on Chiara and their union. “There is a great chemistry between us. What drives me crazy about Chiara is that I feel a sense of family with her. The fact that she came to work in Parabita with me makes me realize how much she is my accomplice. He understood my needs and always makes me feel supported. We are two people looking in the same direction “ He says.

As for the possibility of participating in Temptation Island in the future, the two former protagonists of the classical throne they replied with these words: “Right now we are trying to live our story. We are busy with work and keep our feet on the ground ”.

And then: “As of today we are sure of our relationship and, having been together for a few months, the idea of ​​putting ourselves to the test in that context could do us more harm than good. In the future, however, if it were to serve us, we would not shy away from having a similar experience “. We just have to wait to find out if their wishes will be granted.