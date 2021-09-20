The new season of UeD has just begun, an appointment also signed by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5 at 2.45pm. The program has just started. Just a week has passed since the first broadcast and the format has already given countless twists. Undisputed protagonist at the study center, the historical lady of the program always remains, Gem Galgani.

After presenting her new décolleté and plump lips, the woman begins to look around and the first approaches with i knights of the male parterre. Among them there is one, which particularly attracts his attention. The lucky one is Kerry, renamed Piero Pelù of UeD by Tina Cipollari. The 62-year-old looks like a free spirit and with a very particular look.

The lady from Turin, in no uncertain terms, immediately pointed the finger at him. Outspokenly he declares, right from the start, a certain interest, considering the man very fascinating. Not only, the lady is said also attracted And fascinated from his way of dancing, which he says is very sensual. Maria De Filippi does not miss the opportunity and asks Kerry to grant a dance to the lady.

What happens at that moment, in the study center, triggers the irony of Tina, who slyly teases his enemy. Galgani and the knight unleash a dance that makes the lady’s enthusiasm skyrocket. The UeD columnist, intervenes with straight leg and addressing the presenter he says: “Look how Maria is. She went wild, a doctor, she’s out of breath “.

Thus putting in place a curtain that makes viewers smile. But not only that, even the landlady seems very amused by Cipollari’s words. This new edition is already giving excellent satisfaction to the viewers and authors of the program. We will see some good ones.

