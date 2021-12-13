In the last episodes of UeD we have witnessed the attendance between the knight Biagio and his new lady Bernarda. A knowledge nipped in the bud, after a spicy one night spent together. The columnist Tina Cipollari, after listening to the story, goes into a rage and abruptly attacks the knight. The controversy arose at the study center.

Source UeD study

The protagonists of the story are Tina Cipollari, Biagio and her new conquest Bernarda. A furious confrontation. There attendance between the lady and the knight it seemed to be going well. Enough to push the two to spend a wonderful evening and a night together. But in the latest episode of UeD, his words surprised everyone. The knight says he spent a wonderful day with the woman.

Then the two retire to the hotel, where they spend the night. In the studio, the curiosity of those present rises about what happened in the room. The protagonists admit they have spent spicy moments. Their affinity seems to be evident to all and the lady thus feels entitled to ask her knight for exclusivity. That is, Bernarda asked the man not to hang out with others anymore.

But Biagio puts immediately hands forward: “We talked about this on the outside and now I want to give you an answer. I still want to meet Bernarda, but I am not obliged to give the exclusivity, I also want to meet other ladies “. These are the words that unleash the fury of Tina Cipollari, who explodes: “You really sh ** o. To say the least. A man who has spent the whole night with a woman and now in front of her says: ‘I won’t give him the exclusivity. But what do you have in your soul? You still get confused with this squalor of man ”.

Biagio defends himself from the accusations, Bernarda is upset and takes a step back and goes back to sit in the female parterre. Maria De Filippi gives the coup de grace and invites the new arrival for Biagio. Tina is now a river in flood: “I do not accept this. The lady can go away, you are a shame. You are squalid, you are an empty man ”.