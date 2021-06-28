Without a doubt, there are faces on the small screen that have been discovered thanks to UeD. Between them, Armando Incarnato surely it cannot be forgotten. The knight boasts two stakes in dating show and in both he received a success remarkable. In the last edition of the program, the Neapolitan decided to leave the male parterre of throne over in the company of the lady Angela Paone.

Source Google

The former knight, finished its journey in the format of Mediaset, reveals his plans for the future. As we know, Armando after finishing his studies decided to leave the university to throw himself into the world of work. His work experiences have been many and varied, until Incarnato has discovered entrepreneurship, giving life to its chain of hairdressing salons. Another undeniable talent of the Neapolitan knight is the acting.

Armando, in fact, he discovered this passion to which he dedicated himself body and soul. In fact, Incarnato boasts a participation as an extra in the fourth season of the series Gomorrah, inspired by the best seller of the same name born from the pen of Roberto Saviano. In short, after UeD the former knight seems to have managed to make his way into the world of cinema and acting.

Source Google

The final confirmation of this is the fact that recently Armando posted what looks like one spoiler of his next job. On Instagram, Incarnato shared with his 195 thousand followers a shot that portrays him in the set of the next release. In the photo, the former Neapolitan knight is riding a high-powered motorcycle, and is flanked by two agents who, obviously, are also actors.

Source Google

It is not yet known what Armando is working on. Probably, according to the clues that he himself has shown, it is one detective series. We can not help but wait for some more news and to be able to see Armando again on the scene.