In the last episode of Maria De Filippi’s dating show, Men and Women, aired on March 24, 2022, we witnessed a tough battle between Armando Incarnato And Alessandro Vicinanza.

In fact, the knight of the throne over Armando attacked Alexander. Vicinanza is an entrepreneur from Salerno who arrived in plan to woo Ida Platano.

The accusations that the knight, now a veteran of the program, turns to Alessandro are precisely those of exploit the checkers and, together with it, also their attendance, only for an economic profit and to have even more visibility on social networks.

These were the harsh words that Armando addressed to Alessandro: “Do you need more time to carry out your idea, gain visibility, to post brands on social networks?”.

“It’s nice to take pictures in the dressing rooms of men and women and post photos of a brand. If you did not go down for Ida but the followers when you took them. You leave the house and you want to become characters on characters. He needs more time to grow. He is using you “.

Obviously the columnist Tina Cipollari, hearing the debate between the two, commented: “Ida on Instagram is followed by over 600,000 followers. If you start a relationship with her, in the short term, you find yourself in a high enough number that you can use it to do something else “.

Then the columnist also turned to Ida and accused her of not defending her suitor. In the past episodes, in fact, Ida had even revealed her unconditional love for her for the man. What will happen in the next episodes? We can only wait.