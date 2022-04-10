In one of the latest episodes aired by UeD, present at the center of criticism Armando Incarnato. The knight, in the episode, lashes out against Aneta. Between him and the lady there was an acquaintance and after some misunderstandings they ended the relationship. Armando attacks Aneta and immediately the spirits in the studio do warm and, in the discussion, the pundits immediately take the side of the lady. In fact, Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti accuse the knight of inventing excuses to close some acquaintances and then put the blame on the ladies.

Still criticizing Incarnato is Alessandro Vicinanza. There is no good blood between the two and they have argued several times in the studio. Anetaafter a while, he leaves the study of Maria De Filippi’s program, in tears. Armando Incarnato, in the episode aired, was at the center of the UeD studio. The knight initially began dating the lady Aneta.

The woman has repeatedly stressed that she needs her time to get to know a man and physically open up. During the episode, the lady expressed the desire not to want to sit in the studio in front of Armando. She motivates her request by stating that Incarnate had spent with her one beautiful eveningand then attracted around a substantial group of women, despite that Aneta had committed to that evening prove how much there cared about him and attendance.

The knight is upset, responding in a heated manner to the lady, and immediately the two opinion-makers of Maria De Filippi take the side of Aneta. Both accuse Incarnato of always blaming women and never giving them the opportunity to speak and tell the stories from their points from view.

Aneta then continues, explaining that she herself had given the number to Ottavio, another knight of the throne over. She justifies her gesture by explaining that she understood that Armando would never have granted him exclusivity for a date.

Armando, always on the defensive, again accuses Aneta for the indifferent behavior shown in the visit made by her daughter. Meanwhile, the Neapolitan decides to start dating with two other ladies in the studio. Aneta leaves the studio in tears.

Alessandro Vicinanza intervenes, again accusing Armando, reminding him of the criticisms that Incarnato had made about the acquaintance he was having with Ida Platano and making the comparison with the way in which he himself was treating Aneta, after more than a month of acquaintance. The UeD commentators once again take Alessandro’s side, again accusing the Neapolitan of not wanting to find true love in Maria De Filippi’s studio.