The new season of UeD has just started. In just a week, new interests and spicy dynamics have exploded. This latest edition promises to be very interesting. The spotlight is on a historic face of the dating show. We are talking about him: the Neapolitan Knight Armando Incarnato, which wastes no time e goes straight to the point.

He turns his interest to a lady from the female parterre named Marika. The two have already done so several external together and Incarnato, in the study center, says these words about her: “He has a beautiful soul to fall in love with. I believe from life experience that you fall in love with a person’s soul “. But apparently there was something more between the two.

Gianni Sperti does not miss the opportunity for attack Armando. As all viewers will remember well between the two there is no good blood. The UeD columnist warns the lady about the lack of reliability that according to him the knight transmits. Marika, for her part, says she is aware of what awaits her, but still interested in the Neapolitan. Embodied in the studio center thus makes a point blank revelation.

It reveals that there was more between them than just having a good time together. In fact there have been too several effusions. The knight in this sense says: “We went out: there were kisses, caresses and hugs”. The lady And visibly involved: “I don’t want to foreclose on knowledge. Even though I live in Palermo and he is in Naples, let’s see how it goes “.

Pundits are convinced that this story will not have a happy ending either. The Neapolitan, however, says he wants to find love to have a second child and thus give a little brother or sister to his daughter Mia. Will it be the year of the turning point? We just have to wait for the implications of this new season.

