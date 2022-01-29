Some indiscretions reveal that Armando Incarnato has proposed himself for the reality show ‘L’Isola dei Famosi’

During the episode of UeD there was a lot of talk about a reality show. The Island of the Famousin fact, it has been mentioned several times. The first time Gianni Sperti interrogates Biagio Di Marowho confesses that he would love to be able to take part in this reality show.

The second time the same topic is faced with the Neapolitan knight Armando Incarnatowhile a very heated confrontation is taking place between him and the lady Marika.

Source UeD study

The lady teases the knight: “Your mood for five years has always been the same: staying here for. But aren’t you going to Honduras this year either? Don’t you go there this year either? In case you go swimming, so you will arrive in March. I read that you will go there! I only read that you will go to L’Isola dei Famosi! If I were a television writer I would take you to make a reality show because you act very well “.

Needless to say the reply of Incarnato arrives immediately, who wants to make clear what has just been said. Replicate like this: “I can go to Honduras even without Isola dei Famosi, I buy a plane ticket and go to Honduras to take a vacation! If you are looking for news of me online, read carefully, because I never said that I will go to Honduras! “.

Many think that the man is trying to mislead the truth or maybe there is an agreement between him and the production of Isola dei Famosi. It will be like this? Nobody knows anything yet, but a list of celebrities who have proposed themselves has been running for a few days.

Here’s who I am: Olga Plachina, Olympian, Loredana Lecciso, showgirl, Jasmine Carrisi, daughter of Al Bano, Jedà, Andrea Casalino, model, Nicola Vivarelli, ex Men and Women, Pago, singer, Dayane Mello, model, Gianmarco Onestini, ex Big Brother.

Luca Onestini, ex Men and Women, Lorenzo Amoruso, ex football player, Nicolò Scalfi, Free Fall champion, Carmen Di Pietro with her son Alessandro Iannoni, Ilona Staller with her son Ludwig Koons, Biagio Di Maro of Men and Women, Armando Incarnato Men and Women.