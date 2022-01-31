The new edition of UeD has brought a breath of fresh air, among these the announcement of the tronista certainly caused a sensation Andrea Nicole Conte. The girl quickly became a personage beloved and sequel to the Maria De Filippi dating show. Her particular story has captured viewers, attracting a lot of curiosity about her.

Source UeD study

Andrea Nicole Conte is in fact the first tronista to present her particular experience at UeD. The girl has recently finished his transition path from man to woman. In short, she has become an icon of change and inclusiveness. But there is still someone who hasn’t really understood what the girl has done.

Check a question from a hater on social media, which raises the controversy of the web. Andrea is not discouraged when someone starts to argue. In fact, faced with such futile questions, he answers with a certain irony.

Let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. A user without delicacy makes Andrea a very over the top question: “Do you have the p ******?”.

The question appears to have decidedly discriminatory intentions. The girl hasn’t lost her irony, she didn’t shy away from answering in line with this futile and discriminating question.

The former UeD tronista publicly replied on social media with a lot of sarcasm to the question: “I love having the freezer full, between the spinach and the preparation for sautéing. Vegetables are important for a healthy and balanced diet “.

The clear demonstration that sometimes with irony and sarcasm you get more than fueling hatred and responses to vitriol. Many social media users have noticed the elegance and sympathy of Andrea Nicole, who today thanks to UeD is living her love story with her partner Ciprian. The two are closer and more in love than ever.