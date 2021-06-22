The couples formed within the UeD studio, they have to deal with a strong notoriety. The visibility of the faces of the dating show makes them the target of the pink chronicles. Every slightest hint of problems triggers a succession of voices that from time to time become more insistent. This time, to have ended up at the center of the gossip columns, are two protagonists of classic throne that we saw in the studio in this year’s edition.

Source Google

It is about Alessio is Samantha, which recently harassed by the newspapers about their alleged breakup. To arouse suspicion of the fans, it had been a short one period of expulsion that there had been between the two former faces of UeD. Many immediately shouted at the break.

Source Google

Fortunately, one of the two interested in doing has arrived clarity about what’s going on in the couple. Alessio Ceniccola he decided to distance himself. He denies all the articles where the crisis between him and Samantha is assured.

Here are the words of the former suitor: “Nothing happened with Samantha, she is at home in Sapri, I stayed in Rome, there is nothing, everything is fine, there are no problems”. Alessio, usually very sunny and paid, even got very angry against all the newspapers that leak these false and inaccurate news.

Source Google

These are the complaints of Cenniccola, yields public from an outburst on social media: “If they have to do their job, they did it correctly without lies, do not say caate to make money All is well but to make 3 euros per post. I’m black Inca, all these pages profit from you swiping up to read the articles ”. Samantha is also on the side of her boyfriend, highlighting as his sentence: “I’ll come home a few days to spend some time with my family” sparked an uproar of conjecture.