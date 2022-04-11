In the last episodes of UeD there has been a lot of talk about Alessandro Vicinanza and of the former suitor by Matteo Ranieri: Federica Aversano. As we all well remember, after the choice of Matteo (which fell on the suitor Valeria Alessandro).

The knight of the male parterre of the throne over came forward, declaring himself interested in Federica, Ranieri’s suitor and not chosen. The girl on that occasion he refused the offer from to remain in study. Today, days later, we return to talk about these events and Alessandro admits that he is really interested in her.

When Matteo’s choice came up, Federica left the studio disappointed for not having been the favorite. Shortly after, however, the girl was called back from Alexander Vicinanza, who confessed to feeling a strong attraction towards him.

These are his words: “Faith, I would like to meet you. You’ve been very present in my thoughts for the past week. The truth is this ”. Aversano is very flattered, but she decides to decline the invitation of the Knight to stay on the Dating Show to get to know each other, answering with a no.

During the last episode Alessandro goes back to talking about Federica. “Why don’t you go find her out of here? Federica will not come back here ”asks Maria De Filippi. The presenter makes it known that for the moment the return of the suitor in the Dating Show is not expected.

“If you like it so much why don’t you go away from Federica? Maybe because you want to stay in this studio instead of looking for the woman of your life. Are you more interested in cameras? ” teases Sperti. To the stinging words of Gianni the UeD Knight he responds like this.

“To tell the truth I’m thinking about it, I like her but I want to give myself an opportunity regardless of Federica”. Obviously, the man’s explanation does not convince the columnist, who continues to argue that if there is interest, there is a desire to know each other even away from the cameras.