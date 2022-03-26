Alessandro wants to go back to Ida Platano but the lady seems to have clear ideas

Even the third block of this new season of UeD keeps the attention of viewers always very high. In the last episode, Ida Platano heard strong words from her knight Alexander.

The boy, in fact, had declared a disappointment: “I’m not in love”. These words had led the lady to reflect on her relationship with the young knight. Ida decides so of to put a point to their attendance. According to the woman, their intentions and future prospects do not go in the same direction.

Alessandro, however, does not want to let go. The knight tries to run for cover. He thus decides to make a striking gesture and goes to visit Ida directly in her city: Brescia.

A visit initially very welcome but which does not solve the misunderstanding. The two subsequently exchange a series of messages, but all attempts in vain. In the studio there is a new comparison which did not, however, move Ida’s conviction.

Alessandro doesn’t know what to do. If on the one hand he does not want to give up on Ida and puts forward the possibility that over time there may be the birth of a feeling, on the other hand he continues to admit that he does not currently feel involved.

But Ida does not take at all well these words. And faced with yet another hesitation by the UeD knight, the woman takes a drastic decision. The lady takes matters into her own hands and puts an end to this frequentation.

The feeling either exists or exists, certainly does not come over time, this is what Platano claims. In this regard, you say: “I don’t want to waste any more time”. The other Alexander, the eldest of the throne over, arrives immediately to the rescue of the woman to console her.