The cameras in the UeD studios have been off for weeks now, but the protagonists of the Over throne they still have a lot to say. Also this year, as in the previous ones, the senior version of the dating show saw the undisputed protagonist Gemma Galgani. The Turin lady faced a year of disappointments is discomfort.

Surely, among the various acquaintances that have proved unfortunate for the checker, there is the one with Aldo Farella. The knight had attempted to win the heart of the blonde Turin. Unfortunately, her feat turned out to be unfortunate and Gemma admitted to see him like a simple friend.

To the microphones of the official magazine of UeD, the knight wanted to open up and reveal his emotions. Despite theirs attendance had been characterized by many push and pull, Aldo seems to be fond of the lady. In fact, the knight revealed that he contacted Gemma shortly after the summer closure of the dating show. His intentions were the best, but the answer of Gem it turned out definitely disappointing in the eyes of Aldo.

The knight reports the message that has delivered to Galgani: “I wrote to her that, beyond the events, I consider her a wonderful person, and I stressed that I would always be there for her”. Gemma, for her part, would have responded in a very cold and detached way, saying: “Thank you, good summer”. Aldo’s intent was to renew his friendship with Galgani, but this one answer would make him change his mind.

Anyway, Aldo Farella immediately after it was decided to also write to Isabella Ricci, with whom he carries on a frequentation. On this detail, the knight revealed that he had received an excellent surprise: “It was a very cordial call and open to the possibility of acquaintance, always friendly, but that’s okay”. In short, everything seems to have stopped and postponed to September, when UeD will reopen its doors.