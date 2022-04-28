Alessandra di Giammarco is a former dame of the UeD over throne, a program conducted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5. The woman had a very short path within the program, also due to the rejection had by Diego Tavani.

Today the woman speaks again, harshly attacking Armando Incarnato. Diego and Alessandra have closed their dating due to the enormous divergence both in character and in terms of lifestyle.

Subsequently, the woman she also went out with Armando and today use very strong words against himreleased during an interview with donna.it: “I am convinced that Armando went out with me exclusively to make a spite on Diego”.

Then he added: “I cried a lot when it ended with Diego. Armando consoled me and asked for my number. At first I agreed to go out with him, but later I thought better of it because I still liked Diego. Armando was very upset, but I don’t like him because he is nothing but nothing ”.

The former dame Alessandra then let herself be enchanted, even if the evening with Armando did not go in the best way. It was she herself who revealed it: “In the hotel, I found him very arrogant, but in the end I kissed him”. Alessandra decides to leave for the Canary Islands, but she is convinced that the editorial staff of UeD has no longer sought her out because of Incarnato.

According to the lady, the knight spoke ill of her and for this reason she was taken out of the program: “I told him that I would not be there for a while because I was leaving for the Canaries. I am convinced that he told the editorial staff about it, wanting to put me in a bad light “.

“During the last episode he said that I had made him understand that I wanted to go to bed with him, but in reality I had kissed him only to end the evening”. According to him, the editorial staff of UeD would have been conditioned by Armando’s judgment.