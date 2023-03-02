In the AC Milan Spring, Frank Tsadjout was part of the 1999 brood, with Tommaso Pobega and Matteo Gabbia, but he didn’t make it to the first team. He’s toured Italy and even a little bit of Europe, now that he’s a boy but no longer a kid he’s settled in Cremona and scored two goals in his last two games, against Turin and Rome. His name is foreign, but only the roots of another continent remain: Tsadjout is Italian, born in Perugia where his parents, originally from Cameroon, had fallen in love as university students, pharmacy branch.