Panikrocker Udo Lindenberg has a broken knee. That is why the musician and painter had to cancel his visit to his exhibition in the Rostock Kunsthalle this Saturday. To calm his fans, Lindenberg spoke up on Instagram.

“Everything easy leude – just a sports injury on the knee,” he writes. “Forever fitness jogging, non-stop stage action, repeatedly hitting your knees, singing while lying down, rolling backwards. Now a knee is broken.” He’ll soon get a new one installed.

After that, the Gazelle will sprint across the stages in the stadiums and arenas again. “So no panic – only for the moment I’m Dr. hobble mountain. Soon new knee in, then comes the pirate crutch and the eye patch. Pirates of the Caribbean. So fans, keep cool, it’s just the calm before the next storm!”