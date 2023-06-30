The University of the Americas Puebla (UDLAP) is the venue from which Mexico will participate from July 1 to 7 in the 2023 International Mathematics Competition (IMC) for primary and secondary students. This year the event is organized by Bulgaria and will be remote.

The Mexican representation is made up of 16 students from various states of the country. The children are the seedbed of the Mexican Mathematical Olympiad (OMM), selected after several months of state competitions, who for a few days have been undergoing intensive training at the UDLAP.

The Olympic representatives of mathematics are, at the primary level: Fernando Martín (Mexico City), Axel Ibáñez (Zacatecas), Sebastián Preciado (Sonora), Elisa Villarreal (Mexico City), Daniela Sierra (Coahuila), Samuel Ramírez (Jalisco) , Ignacio Ostos (Nuevo León) and Juan Carlos Barragán (Veracruz).

At the secondary level: Emiliano Hernández (Morelos), Luis Veudi Vivas (Quintana Roo), Javier Caram (Mexico City), Andrea Cascante (Morelos), Takumi Higashida (Mexico City), Woojoong Kwon (Mexico City), Leonardo Melgar (Morelos) and Rodrigo Saldivar (Zacatecas).

The youngsters will be accompanied by their coaches: César Guadarrama, Eduardo Cázares, Violeta Hernández and Míkel Cervantes; as well as the national coordinator of the IMC in Mexico, Hugo Villanueva. Likewise, the teams will have the support in the translation of the exams of Ray Flores and Jordi Martínez.

The objective of this international mathematics competition is to create an academic atmosphere that motivates teachers and students to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics, with an emphasis on the development of higher order thinking skills, as well as networking with organizations international educational institutions for the development of teaching and learning in this discipline.

In addition, young mathematics students from participating countries have the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly environment while sharing mathematical knowledge and cultural experiences.

It should be remembered that Mexico began its participation in the IMC in 2010, when the venue was the city of Incheon, South Korea, where three bronze medals and an honorable mention were achieved.

One of the most significant years for the national teams was in 2019 when the IMC was held in Durban, South Africa and was sponsored by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro for plane tickets; On this occasion, the children returned with a team gold medal, a team bronze medal, an individual gold medal, two silver medals, three bronze medals, two honorable mentions, as well as first place in the cultural presentation; The contest organizers described Mexico as an “emerging power in mathematics.”

This year 31 countries will participate in the International Mathematical Competition Bulgaria 2023.