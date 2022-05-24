With Tudor towards Galatasaray, Hellas likes Cioffi. In Friuli Pecchia and Zanetti are in the sights. If Motta leaves the Ligurian club, Gotti is on pole, but …

The championship ends and it is time to take stock, to understand where to start again and to start planning the future. Starting with the assessments on the coach-issue. Numerous Serie A clubs, at the moment, have not yet decided who to entrust their teams for next season. Many technicians – see Cioffi, Pecchia and Tudor – have instead already chosen to change scenery, giving way to what could turn out to be a real waltz of the benches.

Verona and Udinese – After the announcement of the separation from Udinese, who arrived yesterday at lunchtime, Gabriele Cioffi should move to Verona. The Gialloblù are already looking for Tudor’s replacement – the betrothed of Galatasaray – and have appreciated the work done in Friuli by the 46-year-old, who has collected 31 points in 22 races: the contact between the parties is in the home straight. In the meantime, the bianconeri are also looking around and aim to close the discussion on the new coach within the week. The candidates to take up Cioffi’s legacy are numerous but, among them, Fabio Pecchia and Paolo Zanetti stand out. The former, who said goodbye to Cremonese after taking her to Serie A, has more international experience than the latter. The former Venice, however, comes closest to the ideal profile described by the Pozzo family: young, business man, who speaks languages ​​and makes children grow well. Already last summer, Zanetti had ended up in Udinese’s sights, but in the end the negotiations did not take off. He who knows that this is not the right time. See also Five hits by Tigres in their great 2-0 victory against Monterrey

Spice – Finally, Thiago Motta’s situation is rather complex. The former midfielder has a contract until 2024 with Spezia and, after the complicated start of last season, he moved up the rankings and hit the goal-salvation without particular difficulties. Some friction with the management, however, could question his permanence. The company thus began to evaluate possible alternatives: Pirlo, De Zerbi and Gotti above all. The track leading to Ranieri also remains open. The name of Sir Claudio had already been taken into consideration last summer and it cannot be ruled out that it may return to fashion in the next few days as well. Everything will depend on Thiago Motta’s future.

