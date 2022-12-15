Marotta likes the Portuguese striker. According to the latest updates, the Nerazzurri have put an alternative on the table

The market is coming and the teams are starting to move to prepare the ground for the next sessions. Among the big names in our league, the nerazzurri are among the most active on the summer transfer market front, to build a competitive squad for next season as well. The Nerazzurri management is in fact observing different profiles to reinforce the team available to the coach Simone Inzaghi. The most important maneuvers will concern the offensive department with several players ready to leave Milan. I’m in the balance either Correct that Lukakucurrently still under contract with Chelsea who own the card.

Inter are one of the clubs that have been following the Juventus striker for some time Betoauthor in this championship start of 6 goals and performances exciting. According to the latest reports, the Nerazzurri are thinking about how to get the player in the summer, perhaps filing down the current assessment of 20 million from which the bianconeri have no intention of getting off. See also When do the big European leagues start in the 2022-2023 season?

Asllani counterpart? — The idea would be to propose to Udinese, as a partial counterpart, the card of Asllani. The midfielder born in 2002 arrived in the summer from Empoli and as the games went by he found a fair amount of playing time in the Inzaghi. His talent is indisputable, but at the moment he is blocked in his role by Brozovic and Calhanoglu, repeatedly deployed in that role by Inzaghi during the season. If the player requires more space, the company could decide to include it in the deal Beto. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the Juventus team. The decision is to change everything and check a list with ten names <<<

