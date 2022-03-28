The Udinese striker hasn’t scored since 9 January but the Friulian calendar could give him the push to unlock

One of the most enduring abstinences among the strikers in Serie A. For ten days, to be precise from 9 January, Beto, Udinese striker and revelation of the first round, has not stamped the card. Will he be able to break free or do we need to focus on another striker in the last few days of the championship? Let’s analyze the possibilities of betting (or not) on his potential in this final rush despite the ‘hibernation’ in the bonus area.

A long fast – Ten games without a goal. A streak of matches certainly long and unexpected, in some ways, given the excellent first round completed. Beto (18 million), in his first adventure in the Bel Paese, has scored eight goals showing great continuity from October onwards. His centrality in the Udinese project has never been questioned: in these ten goalsless matches, in fact, the Portuguese forward has often been the starter, starting only on one occasion from the bench – in the debacle against Verona, which ended match 4 -0, ed – with Success being preferred by Cioffi from the first minute. This is undoubtedly a positive aspect because it means that, despite the heavy physiological decline, Beto is considered important in the Juventus coach’s technical project. See also Should Real Madrid worry about the image shown in the Clásico?

The management at the Fantasy Football – A big hand to unlock the Portuguese player can come from the Friulian calendar which is one of the ‘best’ for this final rush. Udinese, in fact, will have many challenges within reach, against teams with certainly not solid and rocky defenses such as Cagliari, Empoli, Spezia and Salernitana. The only pitfall can be represented, rightly, by the crossing with Inter, perhaps still fighting for the Scudetto. Beto, therefore, having appeared underperforming in this 2022 can calmly recover, perhaps hitting the double number of goals in his first Italian season. An important goal and, in some ways, not very predictable at the beginning of the season: if you already have him in the squad, continue to focus on him. If, on the other hand, you need a striker for this final part of the championship, give us a little thought: his price is ‘accessible’ and allows you to make an interesting investment in a player with great potential and who has a great desire for redemption. See also The overwhelming power of Juve's new trident explained by numbers

